More than 400 illegal immigrants crossed the English Channel into the UK in a single day, the highest record this year

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-07 20:16

On April 6, local time, according to the British Ministry of Home Affairs, 437 illegal immigrants crossed the English Channel from France and entered the UK in small boats, setting a single-day record for smuggling into the UK this year.

According to the British Border Force, 437 illegal immigrants arrived on the coast of Dover in 10 small boats. As the weather gets warmer, it is expected that on the morning of the 7th local time, more illegal immigrants will cross the English Channel by boat and arrive in the UK.

Earlier, the British government announced that it intends to temporarily house about 500 asylum-seeking illegal immigrants on a barge in the port of Portland in southern England to cope with the cost pressure brought about by the sharp increase in the number of illegal immigrants crossing the English Channel. The poor basic living facilities sparked protests from immigrant rights organizations. (Headquarters reporter Chen Lincong)