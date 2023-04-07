Home News National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously implement the innovation-driven development strategy to strengthen the supply and price stability of key commodities
News

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously implement the innovation-driven development strategy to strengthen the supply and price stability of key commodities

by admin

Securities Times News, according to the National Development and Reform Commission, on the morning of April 7, the National Development and Reform Commission held a meeting to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, conscientiously implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and carry out in-depth study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of China for the whole committee. Mobilize and deploy education on the theme of socialist ideology with distinctive features.

The meeting requested that we should solidly promote high-quality development. Better coordinate the effective improvement of quality and the reasonable growth of quantity, vigorously implement the innovation-driven development strategy, make great efforts to promote the structural reform of the supply side, and accelerate the release of the potential of domestic demand. Unswervingly and deeply transform the development mode, use more reform methods to solve problems and activate energy, vigorously attract and utilize foreign capital, promote the high-quality development of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, and coordinate the coordinated development of urban and rural areas. We must earnestly do a good job in people’s livelihood. Make overall plans to increase employment and income, strengthen the supply and price stability of key commodities, and do practical things to solve people’s concerns during development.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

Download the “Securities Times” official APP, or follow the official WeChat public account, you can keep abreast of stock market trends, gain insight into policy information, and seize wealth opportunities.

See also  In the sheepfold 560 kilos of marijuana, maxi seizure in Bottidda

You may also like

Corona vaccination remains a health insurance benefit in...

Air transport overcomes the effects of the crisis...

The Good Friday message of María Fernanda Cabal

HomePod with Face ID: Apple’s ideas for better...

The Ministry, the guardian of the education sector,...

Colombian Sergio Higuita wins the 5th stage of...

Replay on the Murder Case of a Female...

Dead girl in Wunsiedel: Eleven-year-old apparently involved in...

“8 out of 10 Russians trust Putin… Government...

“I was 23 years old and my first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy