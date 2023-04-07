Securities Times News, according to the National Development and Reform Commission, on the morning of April 7, the National Development and Reform Commission held a meeting to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, conscientiously implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and carry out in-depth study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of China for the whole committee. Mobilize and deploy education on the theme of socialist ideology with distinctive features.

The meeting requested that we should solidly promote high-quality development. Better coordinate the effective improvement of quality and the reasonable growth of quantity, vigorously implement the innovation-driven development strategy, make great efforts to promote the structural reform of the supply side, and accelerate the release of the potential of domestic demand. Unswervingly and deeply transform the development mode, use more reform methods to solve problems and activate energy, vigorously attract and utilize foreign capital, promote the high-quality development of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, and coordinate the coordinated development of urban and rural areas. We must earnestly do a good job in people’s livelihood. Make overall plans to increase employment and income, strengthen the supply and price stability of key commodities, and do practical things to solve people’s concerns during development.