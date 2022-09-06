(Morning News) Chile held a referendum on Sunday (September 4) to decide whether to accept a new draft constitution to replace the old constitution formulated by former President Pinochet when he ruled with an iron fist 41 years ago. Preliminary results showed that more than 60 percent of people opposed the amendment.

Of the 98 percent of votes counted, 62 percent of voters opposed the new constitutional proposal, while 38 percent voted in favor, according to Chile’s electoral bureau.

Opinion polls in recent months have shown that opposition to the new constitution initially held a clear majority, but the gap with supporters has been narrowing, bringing the two groups fairly close.

About 15 million eligible voters in Chile voted to decide whether to continue to promote the revision of the constitution. The voting is mandatory, and voters must make choices on various areas such as social rights, environment, gender equality and indigenous rights of the newly revised constitution. Prisoners who are serving their sentences will also participate in the referendum, lining up to vote under the arrangement of the prison authorities.

Chilean President Boric also went to the polls to vote. He said that the referendum will have a profound impact on the future of the country.

The constitutional amendment was triggered by a wave of protests that erupted in 2019, when public dissatisfaction with rising public transport prices quickly expanded to broader demands, including for greater equality and more social security measures. In 2020, nearly 80% of Chileans voted in favor of amending the constitution, including reducing the constitutional bias towards business, emphasizing environmental protection and gender equality, safeguarding the rights of indigenous peoples, and introducing free education, health care and the right to housing.