More than 90 thousand liters of soy yogurt were diverted for pig farming

A new case of corruption in Cuba has been uncovered at the state business level, involving the embezzlement of over 90 thousand liters of soy yogurt intended for rationed distribution to children and pregnant women. The scandal, which took place during the pandemic in 2020, was revealed by the Sancti Spiritus official newspaper, Escambray.

According to the report, the soy yogurt was diverted to feed pigs on a private farm, instead of being distributed to the intended beneficiaries. The illegal operation was carried out by managers and workers of the Río Zaza Dairy Products Company, who falsified documents and appropriated the product for their own gain.

Eight defendants were involved in the trial, and sentences ranged from six years in prison to deprivation of liberty for different terms. The head of the group and director of the unit received the most severe punishment, along with the confiscation of 19 animals. However, the situation highlights the lack of internal control and widespread corruption in some state sector companies.

Alberto Cañizares Rodríguez, the current general director of Río Zaza, emphasized the lack of stability in management positions and the risk of similar events occurring in the future. The manager involved in the crime even stored soy yogurt in tanks intended for feeding pigs at a farm in the province.

Despite the punishment, some of the accused managed to leave the country, indicating that corruption continues to be rampant and ordinary Cubans are left to bear the consequences. The case serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive nature of corruption in some sectors of Cuban society.