Home » Mortal Kombat 1 introduces Geras and a mysterious new fighter
World

Mortal Kombat 1 introduces Geras and a mysterious new fighter

by admin
Mortal Kombat 1 introduces Geras and a mysterious new fighter

NetherRealm today released a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 titled “Guardians of Time“, which introduces Goodthe MK11 villain, as a playable character in the upcoming title September 19th. The video shows us how, in the new timeline, Good will retain his divine status and the ability to manipulate the sands of time.

But that’s not all: the movie shows us, for a very short moment then immortalized in a screenshot from Ed Boon, a mysterious new wrestler we imagine will be revealed soon. Waiting to find out who it is, we leave you with the new video: enjoy!

MX Video – Mortal Kombat 1

See also  Carrie Lam: "One country, two systems" back on track, international investors regain confidence in Hong Kong - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Blackout in Sicily, Confcommercio, “Precise responsibilities, too much...

Guca from August 9, 13 | Entertainment

Dylan Dog: “The Indifferent” – Mondo Japan

The Pentagon Investigates Serious Leak of Air Force...

War device in the sea of ​​Selinunte, the...

Udinese Market | Goodbye Samardzic? Pozzo thinks again...

Rialda shot in the bathroom | Fun

Ukrainian Drone Attack Damages Office Buildings in Moscow...

The blog is taking a vacation!

Hong Kong Film Star Chow Yun-fat Suffers Rib...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy