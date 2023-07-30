Mortal Kombat 1 introduces Geras and a mysterious new fighter

NetherRealm today released a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 titled “Guardians of Time“, which introduces Goodthe MK11 villain, as a playable character in the upcoming title September 19th. The video shows us how, in the new timeline, Good will retain his divine status and the ability to manipulate the sands of time.

But that’s not all: the movie shows us, for a very short moment then immortalized in a screenshot from Ed Boon, a mysterious new wrestler we imagine will be revealed soon. Waiting to find out who it is, we leave you with the new video: enjoy!

MX Video – Mortal Kombat 1

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

