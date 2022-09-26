Home World Moscow supports an Italy that weakens the allied front
Moscow supports an Italy that weakens the allied front

Moscow does not place too many hopes in the new Italian government, warns the political scientist Vadim Trukhachev, Professor of International Relations at the Russian State University of Human Sciences. “For about twenty years – he remembers – there has been a stereotype in Russia according to which Italy is perhaps the main ‘our man in Europe’, but the events of recent months have made us look at Italian politics without pink glasses”.

