Moscow does not place too many hopes in the new Italian government, warns the political scientist Vadim Trukhachev, Professor of International Relations at the Russian State University of Human Sciences. “For about twenty years – he remembers – there has been a stereotype in Russia according to which Italy is perhaps the main ‘our man in Europe’, but the events of recent months have made us look at Italian politics without pink glasses”.
See also Japanese Prime Minister Kishida's Diplomatic Debut: First Meeting with Biden to Strengthen Japan-US Alliance