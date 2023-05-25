MOTO / From Spain to Verona: successful debut also in the Startup Generation Award – Mobility

From Tuesday 16 to yesterday, Thursday 18 May 2023, the city of Verona brought together the main players in the automotive and mobility sectors in what has become the most important trade fair in Europe for the sector, the Automotive Dealerday.

The central theme of the event, which changes every year, was sustainability, the central element that will give life to the different solutions and services that will lead the transformation of the mobility business. During these days, various concessionaires and dealers, suppliers and all the chain companies operating in the industry were the protagonists of the Dealerday; in fact, all the players in the sector.

Some of the most disruptive technological platforms in the automotive sector were also present, as in the case of Motoreto. It is a company born and operating in Spain which already has 900 Italian dealers on its platform; has recently received an investment from the first impact financing instrument that exists in Spain (First Drop VC), considering that its business model and solutions aim at the implementation, in different areas, of the Sustainable Development Goals ( OSS).

Motoreto was the first Spanish company to have had the possibility of its own space at the fair and to compete for the Startup Generation Award.