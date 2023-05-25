World Federation wants to host the first FIS Games in 2028

The next major event in winter sports is obviously a done deal. In a statement ahead of the 54th Congress of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), the world governing body announced the FIS Games 2028.

These are intended to cover the entire range of snow sports and extend over 16 days in those years in which there are no Olympic Games or World Championships. According to the official timetable, interested organizers can submit a declaration of intent until November 1st.

“Greatest of all snow sports events”

“The FIS Games will be the greatest of all snow sports events; a groundbreaking celebration that will bring the FIS family together like never before. Over 16 days, the Games will bring together the greatest talents from the Olympic and non-Olympic sports – and of course the Para sports as well. From alpine to freestyle, freeski and snowboard to Nordic, telemark, speed skiing and freeride, the world‘s best athletes will present their skills in front of a global audience,” the FIS statement said.

Letters of intent to host the 2028 premiere would be accepted from August 1 of this year. After that, an inspection group will start work. In the spring of 2024, the FIS Council is scheduled to make the final decision on the venue. Because the FIS also wants to “be a pioneer in terms of sustainability and inclusion”, as the text says, existing competition venues are to be used for the FIS Games.