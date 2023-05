With the Felix Familia, the Upper Austria News and the State of Upper Austria honor innovative projects every year. At this year’s state family prize, the Wels project “Family-preserving caregiver living” – Fam.Be.Wo for short – took second place. The children and youth welfare of the city of Wels developed this housing and care project for children and their families together withLebensraum Heidlmair, and it has been successfully in operation for a year.