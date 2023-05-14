MotoGP 2023. French GP at Le Mans. Fabio Quartararo do you still have faith in Yamaha? “No, we tried many things and nothing worked. We have to work” – MotoGP

The French rider once again had to deal with a bad race for his bike, while he was making a comeback

Con what motivation Fabio Quartararoafter yet another disappointing race (not his but of his M1), does he face the journalists? Probably with the motivation of the professional who knows that all this is part of the duties of a rider in the major motorcycle championship in the world. There are more difficult things in the world, but in sport Quartararo’s is certainly an unpleasant situation.

The Jerez tests didn’t bring any usable news, the bike is aggressive and unmanageable and yesterday, with Zam, Maio Meregalli tried to define the contours of this Yamaha crisis (found Meregalli’s intervention at this link or at the bottom of this article).

But now Quartararo’s words after today’s crash, while he was eighth and coming back.

A good comeback, the good thing?

“Yes, that’s the good thing, especially the speed we had in the race, I lapped in 1.31.7 before crashing. I think it’s important to believe in it and try to learn the behavior of the bike, but up front we’re always at the limit”