“The transport is running again. But the camps are full”

But the strategy of flooding old and new warehouses with goods is also showing its dangerous side at the moment. Because there has been no demand for months, manufacturers are complaining about products that are piling up in the depots. “Transport is back to normal. But inventories are high,” says Tim Scharwath, board member of Deutsche Post’s forwarding arm. Scharwach has to do with customers who ordered more and more products during the crisis because only some of them actually arrived. Now the pallets are finally being delivered to the companies – but not sold from there. Many a customer has difficulties in having a detailed overview of their inventory due to bottlenecks in the warehouses, says the Post board member. What helps here? Above all, says Scharwath. But it will take at least until the second half of the year before the stocks are processed.