Home » “The transport is running again. But the camps are full”
Business

“The transport is running again. But the camps are full”

by admin
“The transport is running again. But the camps are full”

But the strategy of flooding old and new warehouses with goods is also showing its dangerous side at the moment. Because there has been no demand for months, manufacturers are complaining about products that are piling up in the depots. “Transport is back to normal. But inventories are high,” says Tim Scharwath, board member of Deutsche Post’s forwarding arm. Scharwach has to do with customers who ordered more and more products during the crisis because only some of them actually arrived. Now the pallets are finally being delivered to the companies – but not sold from there. Many a customer has difficulties in having a detailed overview of their inventory due to bottlenecks in the warehouses, says the Post board member. What helps here? Above all, says Scharwath. But it will take at least until the second half of the year before the stocks are processed.

See also  Generali, the nomination committee votes by majority on the proposal for a list of the board of directors for the renewal of top management

You may also like

Wall Street style guide: what bankers should and...

Camila Giorgi enchants Rome (super with the pink...

What happened to Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, whose...

Alessandro Michele no longer unemployed, the former Gucci...

“War room” set up: JPMorgan CEO warns of...

Honda CR-V 2023, new engines, more style, comfort,...

Bank of England hawks rate hike economic outlook...

New online pharmacy – Galenica launches attack on...

Leonardo, first board of directors of Pontecorvo: Cingolani...

Prime Minister Modi’s party lost in regional elections...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy