The driver immediately hit the double, winning the Saturday and Sunday races. He analyzed the weekend, talked about the many injuries and the next GP, in Argentina

Phere is Bagnaia will remember this Portuguese weekend as something like perfection. First to win one Sprint, first to do shotgun, after 15 years he brought a motorbike back to victory with number 1.

He shared the podium with four different riders, yesterday Martin and Marc Marquez today Vinales and his friend Bezzecchi. This means that he already has a bit of a lead in the standings. In fact, the second is Vinales, trailing by 12 points: 37 to 25.

Bagnaia retraced the weekend, starting from the differences between the GP22 and the GP23…

“Last year’s bike had some problems and it was only when we came together that we solved the problems. This year the bike adapts more to my riding style, it has lost some top speed but it has gained a lot in rideability “

About the race…

“I was a bit on the hook with the front tire and eventually with the rear tyre. But the tires are the same as last year, when we were lapping 7-8 tenths slower. I knew I had to manage. I’m delighted to have started in this way. The medal has been reversed compared to last year”

On his lucidity as he runs…

“Let’s say that when you feel comfortable with the bike everything goes a bit in this direction here”