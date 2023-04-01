First round of MotoGP practice at Termas de Rio Hondo and big sharp from Aprilia, who scores a double with Maverick Vinales ahead of his teammate Aleix Espargaro. In the Practice 1 of the Argentina GP, with overcast skies and a dry track, the manufacturer from Noale therefore emerges, which here last year with Aleix Espargaro took its first MotoGP victory. The Spanish Top Gun with a time of 1:39.207 therefore detaches his teammate by 0.284 and the Ducati Pramac of Jorge Martin, third, by 0.301. Of note is the presence in the top 10 of Franco Morbidelli, good eighth (+ 0.489) with the first Yamaha, and the tenth time of the World Championship leader, Pecco Bagnaia, 0.544 behind Vinales with his Ducati.

the top ten — The top-10 of the day, with a grid reduced to 18 riders due to the forfeits of Pol Espargaro (who will be replaced by Folger from Austin), Enea Bastianini, Miguel Oliveira and Marc Marquez, all injured in Portugal, also includes: 4. Takaaki Nakagami with the Honda Lcr (+0.376); 5. Alex Marquez (+0.403) increasingly in control of his Ducati Gresini; 6. Johann Zarco (+0.421, Ducati Pramac); 7. Luca Marini (+0.426, Ducati VR46) and 9. his teammate Marco Bezzecchi (+0.493, Ducati VR46).

backwards quartararo and the ktm — Fabio Quartararo lingered, 15th with the Yamaha, and above all Joan Mir, last with the Honda Hrc. The Tokyo manufacturer places Alex Rins, who also crashed at turn 1 due to a closure of the front, in 11th place ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini). Ktm is in trouble, with Jack Miller in 14th place and Brad Binder in 16th, while Augusto Fernandez's Gasgas is thirteenth. At 8pm the second session: in the event of rain, the classification of these P1s would be of total relevance for direct access to Q2.

