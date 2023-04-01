Home Business David Hasselhoff, Migros-Diversity, Roger Federer
David Hasselhoff, Migros-Diversity, Roger Federer

David Hasselhoff, Migros-Diversity, Roger Federer

David Hasselhoff is on an SBB mission ++ Migros delivers a diversity flop ++ Roger Federer’s luxury lollipop flirtation

A look at the slightly different economic stories of the week: the latest “Paradeplatz” reports.

David Hasselhoff, here at a concert in Sursee in 2011, seems to be a Zug fan.

Corinne Glanzmann / Neue Luzerner Zeitung

Was Roger Federer and Trevor Noah can, so can «The Hoff»! This week not only did the prominent sports and comedy duo PR for Swiss trains, but also David Hasselhoff aka Michael Knight (“Knight Rider”), aka Mitch Buchannon (“Baywatch”). The successful US actor and singer (“Looking for Freedom”) banged the drum on Instagram for the European train ticket seller Trainline – and revealed that his favorite route leads from St. Moritz to Zurich because of the “breathtaking views”. hopeful!

