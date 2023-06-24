MotoGP schedule Assen Holland live on TV8, SKY and NOW

Home » MotoGP » Timetable MotoGP Assen Holland live on TV8, SKY and NOW

MotoGP 2023: here are the times of the Dutch GP from Assen in live on TV8 Sunday at 2pmvia satellite on Sky Sport MotoGPSky Sport Uno, in streaming su NOW.

The direct will then be available on Sky as usual, with the detailed timetables to be consulted on the respective programming. Instead, for those who are not Sky subscribers, the Assen GP will be broadcast unencrypted and live also on TV8offering the possibility for a wider audience to follow the action on the track.

Events not to be missed Saturday 17 June, at 2.55 pm the Sprint Race, while on Sunday from 9.40 the MotoGP warm up. Then the other races: the Moto3 starts at 11, the Moto2 at 12.15 and the MotoGP at 14.

What to expect from this MotoGP round? The attention will obviously be focused on the duel between Bagnaia e Martín. The former will try to capitalize on the advantage of him on circuit of Assen, while the latter will have to overcome his lack of affinity for this Dutch race to try to close the gap in the standings. It will be interesting to follow the battle on track and see how the riders adapt to the characteristics of Assen.

The MotoGP standings are firmly in the lead I’m sorry Bagnaiafollowed by Martin e Bezzecchi, all on Ducati. According to the MotoGP calendar, the next appointment will be on the weekend of 8/9 July for GP del Kazakistan.

MotoGP Netherlands 2023 schedules: live TV8, SKY and NOW

Saturday June 24th

8.35 am: free practice 3 Moto3

9:20 a.m.: free practice 3 Moto2

10.05 am: 3 MotoGP free practice sessions

10.45 am: MotoGP qualifying

Ore 11.40: Paddock Live

12.05: Moto E – Race 1

Ore 12.30: Paddock Live

12.45: Moto3 qualifying

1.40 pm: Moto2 qualifying

Ore 14.30: Paddock Live – Sprint Race

Ore 14.55: Sprint Race MotoGP

Ore 15.45: Paddock Live Show

Ore 16.30: Talent Time

17.00: qualifying press conference

5.30 pm: Moto E – Race 2

Sunday June 25th

Ore 9.40: warm up MotoGP

Ore 10: MotoGP Rider Fan Parade

Ore 10.30: Paddock Live

11.00 am: Moto3 race

Ore 12.00: Paddock Live

12.15: Moto2 race

Ore 13.15: Paddock Live

Ore 13.30: Grid

2.00 pm: MotoGP race

3.00 pm: Red Zone

Ore 16.00: Race Anatomy MotoGP

—–

We invite you to follow us on Google News are Flipboardbut also on social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest e Instagram. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and experiences by commenting on our articles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

