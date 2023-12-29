Mourinho live, the press conference before Juve-Roma LIVE – Corriere dello Sport

Mourinho live, the press conference before Juve-Roma LIVE Corriere dello SportMou: “Dybala? He has recovered, but I haven’t decided whether he will play with Juve”. And on Bonucci… La Gazzetta dello SportMourinho: “Juventus is Allegri. Bonucci? Here’s what I think. On Dybala…” TuttosportRoma, Mourinho: “Juve is there to compete for the scudetto. Being a scorer is a positive thing” fcinter1908Roma, Mourinho: “Dybala available, but I won’t say if he will be a starter” -Sportmediaset Sport Mediaset

Share this: Facebook

X

