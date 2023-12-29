Home » Hubertus Heil wants to cut social benefits for those who refuse to work
Business

Hubertus Heil wants to cut social benefits for those who refuse to work

by admin
Hubertus Heil wants to cut social benefits for those who refuse to work

The ministry argues in the draft that there are “a few recipients of citizen’s benefit” who persistently refuse job offers. However, the state is dependent on the fact that aid is only used by those who need it. “The overwhelming majority of benefit recipients know that work makes a difference and work constructively,” Heil told “Bild”. “But it’s also clear: Anyone who doesn’t go along with it and refuses all offers will have to face harsher consequences.”

See also  Itare, agreement with the Ivory Coast to support breeding and agriculture: projects for 200 million

You may also like

FdI, €50 each for gifts to Giorgia. The...

The three major Hong Kong stock indexes closed...

The Impact of Fed Decisions on the Dollar:...

Surprise: Southern businesses hold up, “positive signs of...

Founder Securities: AITO Asks the World M9 from...

Colombian Peso Tops Currency Gains in 2023

Best Life Policies 2024: Insurance as an Investment...

When Xiaomi Motors was released, Yu Chengdong spoke...

Holidays in Switzerland – 3 million overnight stays:...

The Secrets to Saving at Ross Dress for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy