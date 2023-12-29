dizziness and dizziness. How to heal yourself

What are the otoliths that the prime minister suffers from? Giorgia Meloni? The prime minister was forced to stay in bed for about two days.

Sometimes a “pebble” is enough to upset them and cause annoying dizziness. This is the case of otoliths. What are they and what are the remedies? To understand this – they say from the Niguarda hospital – we need a “little journey” beyond our eardrum, into the inner ear. This is in fact the seat of our balance sensors. These structures are contained in ampullae dug into the bone and are filled with a liquid, endolymph. Inside are positioned the sensory cells of balance, equipped with vertical cilia, on which rests a layer of countless crystals called otoliths, which behave like tiny pebbles. With every movement of the head the otoliths, being heavier than the lymph, cause a deflection of the cilia of the sensory cells. This stimulation sends a signal to the brain informing it about changes in position of our head in the space.

Meloni has “otoliths”, forced “to bed and in the dark” for almost two days: but the prime minister is improving

Otoliths and symptoms: vertigo and dizziness

When an anomalous detachment takes some otoliths out of their natural location. These settle at the bottom of the ampulla between the sensory receptors and, as long as we remain in a vertical position, do not cause any disturbance. But every time we lie down or get up, the otoliths move inside the ampulla causing a violent impulse to the sensors, which in turn send a sudden rotation signal to the brain. This causes annoying dizziness, which manifests itself above all with dizziness in bed. The scientific name of the disorder is benign paroxysmal positional vertigo and the episodes repeat every time the head changes position, especially when you lie down or turn on your side, especially at night. However, when standing, during the day, only a vague sense of instability persists, without dizziness.

What to do if you feel dizzy in bed?

The specialist evaluation with a visit useful for collecting all the data on the case. Once it has been established that it is paroxysmal positional vertigo, the specialist generally chooses a treatment different from that of all other forms of vertigo, such as those for Meniere’s syndrome or malignant paroxysmal positional vertigo. Of liberating maneuvers, such as the Semont maneuver, the Epley maneuver, and the McClure maneuver, depending on the ampoule involved. They consist of a series of head and body movements conducted by the doctor on the patient, in order to make the otoliths come out of the ampulla, so as to immediately free the patient from the disorder. If the maneuver is successful, the patient feels a brief and violent dizziness during the execution with rotation of the external environment inverse to that present during the crises. This is defined as liberating vertigo precisely because it coincides with the release of the otoliths from the ampulla.

