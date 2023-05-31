Home » Mr Sanchez present their “Renaissance I” in Madrid
Mr Sanchez present their “Renaissance I” in Madrid

Mr Sanchez’s music combines the most creative pop melodies and lyrics with Anglo-Saxon alternative rock resources, the product of two composers, Darío Sánchez and Coque González, who have moved with equal comfort in punk rock, grunge and singer-songwriter pop. throughout his musical career. The result is a compendium of songs ranging from power pop to synth rock with lyrics in Spanish that change registers between the intimacy of songwriters and the immediacy of rock, all with the critical and reflective thread of a lyricist. degree in philosophy.

His live performances, guided by the technique of Enrique García on drums, reflect the ease of three musicians with international experience (UK, USA and Latin America) with a special closeness and complicity with the public. Now you can listen to them live in Madrid, the city where they present the album. It will be on June 3 at El Perro de la Puerta de Atrás del Coche. Dj Pichurra will accompany them.

Other upcoming dates will be in Zaragoza (June 10, Creedence), Tarragona (June 17, El Cau) and Valencia (July 23, Viveros; with The Waterboys).

