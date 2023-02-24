Receive your bills for telecommunication services by e-mail

Source: m:tel

What do you need to do to get the 3GB mobile internet bonus activation code?

It’s simple to opt for the delivery of an m:tel account via email at any m:tel point of sale, by calling the Call Center number 0800 50 000, as well as through the My m:tel portal or application.

The activation code will be sent to the email address you have chosen for delivery of the invoice, and all you have to do is send it via SMS to the indicated number.

The received code can be used by all m:tel users, and you can also give it as a gift.

Don’t forget, with an electronic bill you will save time, but also make your contribution to the preservation of the environment.

The offer is valid until May 10, 2023, so if you haven’t already, decide for an m:tel electronic account today!