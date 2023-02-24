Home Sports Turkish Airlines in pole – Sport Marketing News
Inter is looking for a new main sponsor. After realizing that DigitalBits, shirt sponsor this season, will not honor the expected payments, the hunt has begun for who will replace him. At the forefront there seems to be Turkish Airlineswhich is added to Binance, Hisense e LeoVegas. The latter is already a sponsor of the training shirts with the LeoVegas.news brand, and in the event of a new opening in Italy on betting sponsorships, it could also advertise without the .news suffix.

What is certain is that Inter hopes to obtain around 30 million from this manoeuvre, and is waiting for a decisive offer from one of the Gulf Arab countries.

