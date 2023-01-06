International Online Special: The 118th Congress of the United States opened on January 3, local time. Subsequently, after two days of six rounds of voting, the speaker of the House of Representatives still failed to be elected. It is expected that the speaker election will continue on the afternoon of the 5th. This is the first time in a century that the U.S. House of Representatives failed to produce a speaker in the first round of elections. This stalemate has caused the new House of Representatives to be unable to perform its duties and has also attracted widespread attention from the international community. Foreign media have published articles exposing and criticizing the increasingly extreme intra-party struggle in the United States, warning that American politics is gradually moving towards division. Some overseas netizens sarcastically said: “The House of Representatives is becoming a joke.”

The French “Parisian” reported on January 4 that the Republican leader of the US House of Representatives, McCarthy, has been unable to obtain the full support of the party group due to differences within the party, and has yet to find a specific solution to resolve the differences. The report emphasized that this is the first time in a century that the election of the speaker of the US House of Representatives has fallen into such a chaotic deadlock. The House of Representatives will reconvene on the 5th local time to continue to vote for the speaker. Reports predict that the same situation may continue for many days.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on January 4 that the US House of Representatives election has gone through six rounds of voting and is still pending. The report commented that the election of the speaker of the US House of Representatives is facing a difficult situation, and the Republican Party is severely divided, which has plunged the US into political chaos and uncertainty.

The New York Times published a commentary on January 4 titled “Speaker Controversy Reveals House Majority Divided and Lost,” pointing out that House Republicans opened a new era with a “messy” and “historic” defeat. One round of tenure. This “embarrassing defeat” shows that the Republican Party is struggling with even basic governance and lacks a unified agenda.

The article emphasized that the paralysis of the House of Representatives highlights the current plight of the Republicans, saying that “their agenda is mainly to divest, disrupt and dismantle the government, rather than participate in it.” The article slammed that the “difficult delivery” of the House of Representatives election reflects that Republicans in the House of Representatives are better at destroying legislation than improving legislation, leaving the difficult task of cleaning up the “mess” to others.

The article also mentioned that the Democrats “enjoyed” this election farce to a certain extent. Rep. Mike Quigley, a senior Democrat from Illinois, said the Speaker battle is part of a growing climate for Republicans to find ways to mess up when a need isn’t being met. climax.

The US “Washington Post” published a long article on January 4, “Incapacity of Republican Representatives Points to More Chaos in the Future”. The article analyzed that the two days since the opening of the 118th Congress of the United States has already heralded turmoil and setbacks for the next two years and potential governance breakdown. The article pointed out that the power of the elected Speaker of the House of Representatives is destined to be weakened and will have to rule a weak and extremely unstable majority party. This is dangerous not only for a party, but even more so for the country. The author of the article believes that the Republican Party has been torn apart by various factors in recent years, and disputes between different factions have intensified. “Many new members came to Washington not to participate in legislation, but to prevent legislation.”

At the end of the article, Republican Rep. Kate Carmack (Kat Cammack), speaking in solidarity with McCarthy in Congress on Wednesday, said that the last thing the American people need is “uncertainty in this chamber.” However, the article concludes, what happened in the first two days of the new Congress suggests that uncertainty will be the theme of the next two years, potentially hurting millions of people in both parties who are still counting on the election Members of parliament who are elected can work together to effectively govern the country.

On social media platforms, overseas netizens also commented one after another, criticizing that American politics is over:

If you still think that American politics or politicians are not finished, then I suggest you go to watch the third round of voting for the speaker of the House of Representatives immediately. Crazy times.

The House of Representatives has never looked so ridiculous and self-destructive.

The whole world is watching.

If you haven’t been paying attention to American politics lately, read about the failure of the Republican Party — the party with the majority in the House of Representatives was unable to elect a speaker who could lead them. This happens when fanatics take control of a political party and each tries to be more extreme than the other.

The House of Representatives is turning into a joke. I’m leaving the words here.

This chaos in the House of Representatives is ridiculous.

In the eyes of American politicians, only their own interests come first.

“How divided can a country be?”

United States: “Help me hold the wine and watch me show my hand.” (Wang Luping, Ren Lijun, Huang Rong, Ma Jiaxin)