Miljana Kulić revealed new details of the family “drama” of her parents, her and her ex-boyfriend Nenad Macanović, which has been going on for months.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

Miljana is still in a relationship with Lazar Čolić Zola, despite the fact that her mother defends her, and his family does not accept the temperamental Nišlijka as a daughter-in-law, and now she told that they are helping Bebica financially, after which Zola complained to Zvezdan Slavnić.



“He told him that he would write off his car, that he deserves more, but that’s all he has“, Zola told Zvezdan, referring to Miljana’s father Sinisa, and it is already known that Nenad lives at Kulić’s expense and that Marija appreciates and respects him very much because of everything he did for Miljana when it was the hardest for her. In addition to all that, with her he is not in touch with his parents, and he owes money to Pink 50,000 euros for escaping from the Cooperative.

“Well, well, it’s from him again“, Zvezdan commented, and Miljana added: “To raise my fee and give it to him“.

