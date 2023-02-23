Syrian artists painted moving murals on the ruins of buildings in Afrin to express the pain caused by the devastating earthquakes that struck southern Turkey and northwestern Syria 17 days ago.

Source: Anatolia/Ömer Alven

Aziz Esmer, Selam Hamid and Muhammed Enis Hamdun, who for years have used murals to tell the world in a specific way about the intense attacks of Bashar Assad’s regime and its allies in northwestern Syria, this time they spoke about the destruction and suffering caused by earthquakes.

The mural was painted on a ruin in the Cinderes district, which is among the hardest hit by the earthquake in Afrin.

The mural contains the word “Zilzel“ (earthquake) and a hand and a wounded heart, which in an artistic composition send a touching message about the suffering of people affected by the disaster.

(Anatolia)