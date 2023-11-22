Murder in France, a gang kills 16 year old at the village dance: 7 arrests

Two days after the big brawl at a party in Crépol, in a small French town in the Drone department near Valenza in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, during which Thomas, a sixteen-year-old, died, seven people were stopped by the forces of the order to be questioned. This was announced today by the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, speaking in the chamber of the Assemblée Nationale, the French Chamber of Deputies. «What happened is ignoble and unacceptable. Seven people were stopped near Toulouse and the investigation will tell us if these are the people responsible for this heinous crime”, underlines the minister, explaining that a total of 70 interrogations have been carried out so far following the events in Crépol. “If these people arrested are found guilty, I hope they will receive the maximum sentence,” he adds.

France in shock, they burst into the village dance and stab those present: the video of the fight

During a party in Crépol which brought together around 450 people on the night between Saturday and Sunday, a group of individuals entered the party room where the party was taking place after injuring a bouncer with a knife. In addition to the sixteen-year-old who was killed, 18 other people were injured, three of which were serious. An investigation has been opened for murder and attempted murder by an organized gang. “There was a real battle between the attackers and those who had the courage to face them,” a witness of the violence explained to ‘Le Parisien’. “It was a bloodbath,” added another witness. The group that launched the assault, from what appears to emerge, was made up of about fifteen young people who came from the difficult neighborhoods of Romains-sur-Isere, a city 20 minutes from Crepol. The reasons for this violence are not yet known and it could be revenge.

In France, this new episode of violence has shaken the country and controversy has erupted, especially from exponents of the French far right. «What happened in Crépol is not a simple ‘fight’, as the media says: it is the effect of a ferocity that disrupts lives and destroys other lives. All my condolences to the family of Thomas, 16 years old, killed by these criminals from difficult neighborhoods”, commented the president of the Rassemblement National, Jordan Bardella, yesterday. «There are two peoples in France, one of which must constantly flee from the attacks of an increasingly violent faction. He must flee not only from the attacks perpetrated with the cry of ‘Allah Akbar’ but also from this real daily jihad that the French suffer”, underlined the leader of the ultra-right Eric Zemmour commenting on the events in Crépol. The exponent of the ultra-right in speaking of “francocide” also speaks of an ongoing “war of civilization”.

