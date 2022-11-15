Trump’s leadership, until a few months ago simply indisputable, begins to creak under the defections of Republicans but also of “fellow” entrepreneurs. This is the case of the multibillionaire Rupert Murdoch, owner of Fox News and with historical sympathies for the Great Old Party, who has said that he has no intention of supporting the tycoon in case he runs for the US presidential election of 2024.

Tycoon Murdoch, 91, would personally warn The Donald that his media empire will not support any attempts to return to the White House, as former supporters already look away and the wind blows all in the direction of young Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

After the Republican party’s disappointing performance in the US mid-term elections, particularly due to the low visibility of Trump-backed candidates, Murdoch’s right-wing media empire appears to be seeking a clean break with the former president’s damaged reputation and with the perception of a declining political power.

Last week, Murdoch’s influential media empire, comprised of among others Fox News (notoriously conservative media), Wall Street Journal and New York Post, lashed out at Trump, calling him a loser and a failure, responsible for dragging the Republicans in “one political fiasco after another”.

A source inside News Corp told the British newspaper The Guardian: “We have been clear with Donald. There have been conversations between them during which Rupert has made it clear to Donald that we cannot support another race for the White House. ‘

Trump, who is expected to announce his intention to re-run for president in 2024 in a televised appearance on Tuesday, November 15, accused Murdoch of going “all in” to support DeSantis, 44, whom he called a “mediocre Republican governor.” and nicknamed “Ron DeSanctimonious”. The Tycoon began to alienate the rampant governor of Florida as his popularity began to ramp up federal. DeSantis, of Italian origin, embodies a more traditional party current far removed from conspiracy theories and preudoscientific promulgated by the former president.

(reuters)

Lachlan Murdoch, the designated heir and eldest son of the American Fourth Estate King, who co-chairs News Corp and runs the parent company of Fox News, would tell DeSantis the group would strongly support him if he ranks in the next election. . “Lachlan has long been interested in Ron,” the agency source said. Within the organization they see him as an “aseptic” version of Donald ».

DeSantis, who was dubbed “DeFuture” by the New York Post and called “the new leader of the Republican party” in a Fox News column, has not stated whether he intends to run for the party’s 2024 presidential candidate.

On the dem front the situation, despite the result far above the expectations of the midterms, the situation is nevertheless in the balance. Despite having managed to keep control of the Senate, the chamber will probably be assigned to the Republican majority and in all this the popularity of President Joe Biden is still falling, which is why the knot on his re-nomination in two years has not been solved.

While there is still no designated “dolphin” among the dem, there are concerns about his age if he should win another White House term, given that he will turn 82 in 2024. Biden is the oldest American president ever elected, and the party’s youngest members rightly claim a space that belongs to him.

What presents itself is a war between the elderly, a geriatric struggle between great old whites who still hold, more or less firmly, power in an America that no longer resembles them, increasingly multi-ethnic and in the process of transformation. Perhaps it would be appropriate to think not only of an after Biden and Trump, but of an after in general for the country.