Musk and Zuckerberg, in ancient Rome the location of the fight. Twitter’s No. 1: “I spoke to Meloni”. Sangiuliano: “He won’t be in the capital”

The fight between Elon Musk and the founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg will take place, and it will be in Italy. This was revealed by the owner of X in a message on…

The fight between Elon Musk and the founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg it will take place, and it will be in Italy. This was revealed by the owner of X in a message on social media, in which he writes that “I spoke to the Italian premier (ed, Giorgia Meloni) and the Minister of Culture (ed., Gennaro Sangiuliano). They agreed on an epic location».

«The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations – he adds -. The livestream will be on this platform and on Meta. The shot will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern. Everything will bring respect to Italy’s present and past, and the proceeds will go to veterans».

Where will it be?

In recent months it was assumed as the location the Colosseum.

The date

Will the fight in the ring between Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla’s number one Elon Musk take place or not on August 26? According to Zuckerberg, his opponent would be avoiding the challenge in the ring of technological billionaires that he himself launched. When Musk challenged him, Zuckerberg said he was “ready right away” and suggested August 26 as the date of the event but his potential opponent “did not confirm”.

Jeff Bezos is the third richest man in the world: the fortune of mr. Amazon is up $11 billion

Who is stronger?

Zuckerberg, 39, trains with martial arts instructors and is visibly fitter than Musk, 52. The prospect of the fight first surfaced in June. Musk challenged Zuckerberg, which he accepted. After the initial publicity, radio silence followed, leaving many wondering whether the tech billionaires would square off in the ring. A few days ago Zuckerberg wrote on Meta Threads (a social network similar to Twitter) that he now has an octagon in his backyard: mixed martial arts fights are fought in an octagonal cage.

The clarification

«I had a long and friendly conversation with Elon Musk, we talked about the common passion for the history of ancient Rome. We are discussing how to organize a great charity and historical evocation event, in full respect and protection of the places. It will not be held in Rome. But above all it is foreseen that a huge sum, many millions of euros, will be donated to two important Italian pediatric hospitals for the strengthening of structures and scientific research to combat diseases affecting children”. This was stated by the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano.

