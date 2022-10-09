[Epoch Times, October 08, 2022](Epoch Times reporter Xia Yu comprehensive report) The world‘s richest man Elon Musk (Elon Mask) said in an interview with the media that Beijing clearly does not approve of his use of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites Internet service sent to Ukraine’s decision.

The Financial Times published an interview with Musk on October 7. In an interview with reporter Roula Khalaf, Musk said Beijing had made it clear that it disapproved of his recent launch of the Starlink communications system in Ukraine to help the military bypass Russia’s cutoff of the internet. He also said that Beijing sought assurances that he would not sell Starlink in China.

In February, two days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Musk sent a batch of Starlink satellite internet antennas to Ukraine. It was the first shipment to Ukraine, which helped Ukraine maintain an internet connection despite an attack by Russia and a hack of its military satellite supplier.

Ukrainian officials and military leaders applauded Musk’s move, with a U.S. general saying Starlink had “completely destroyed Putin’s propaganda campaign” and thwarted Russia’s attempt to silence Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Since then, Musk has also launched Starlink in Iran, because a 22-year-old Iranian woman named Mahsa Amini was tortured and died in police custody, triggering large-scale protests by the Iranian people against the authoritarian government. During the protests, Iranians reported that the Internet was blocked by the authorities, and Iranian police denied that Amini had been abused.

Satellite internet service is available in about 40 countries, but SpaceX has yet to sell Starlink in China. Chinese state media said SpaceX had no plans to apply for an operating license in China. Chinese internet services are only available through state-owned providers, and access is heavily censored.

In addition, Musk’s Tesla relies heavily on China‘s electric vehicle market. In 2018, Musk opened a Tesla factory in Shanghai. Last year, half of Tesla’s global deliveries came from China.

The Financial Times reported that Musk would not comment on growing tensions between the U.S. and China, but said he believed the U.S. would eventually collide with the communist China over Taiwan. He said Tesla would be involved in any conflict.

“That’s for sure, Apple is going to be in very deep trouble, that’s for sure,” Musk said. He also believes the global economy will plummet by 30%. However, the billionaire said that cars made at Tesla’s Shanghai factory will still be able to be sold in China, but may not be sold to other countries.

Last week, Musk also weighed in on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, suggesting that citizens of the occupied territories should vote on which country they would rather live under. His proposal was heavily criticized, with Zelensky mocking Musk’s attempts to solve real-world crises on Twitter.

Zelensky even asked questions on Twitter, asking whether netizens prefer to support Musk in Ukraine or Musk in Russia? 82% voted for the former.

Musk defended his position in a direct response to Zelensky, “I am still very pro-Ukraine, but I am sure that a massive escalation of the war will cause huge damage to Ukraine and possibly even the world,” he tweeted. Special said.

In an interview with the Financial Times, on the issue of the Taiwan conflict, Musk also raised ideas that he also thought was unlikely. He said: “My suggestion … is to find a way to delineate a special administrative region for Taiwan that is quite compatible, and it is estimated that it will not make everyone happy. It is possible, and I think, in fact, they may have a more relaxed arrangement than Hong Kong. .”

The Financial Times reporter said: “I doubt his proposal will be taken up.”

Responsible editor: Ye Ziwei#