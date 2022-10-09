Home Sports Who is SAM, from bullied victim to clinical psychologist, established musician and finalist of Mister Italia
What is bullying for you?
“It is the seed of evil that someone throws into your heart. It is the spark that feeds a flame that you will, however, carry on, fueling a pain that, if not treated properly, will become chronic and will be used mainly against yourself ”.

But you managed to manage your pain. Today you are a physically very attractive young man, an accomplished drummer and a professional close to qualification …
“I channeled that pain into something good, I succeeded, and I owe this to my many passions. Above all two: music first and foremost and fitness. Music has saved my life many times, not just at 16 when I was being bullied, but still today. I’ve always loved percussion. When I was a kid, I holed up behind that mass of iron, copper, leather and I was unleashed. I forgot everything. All the rotten around me. There was just the drums and the rhythm. On the other hand, the rhythm is everywhere: the simple heartbeat is rhythm, we live immersed in the rhythm and I have always felt music in this way. Then came there tooa ppassion for fitness, generated by the ‘insecure me’, by that tiny, thin kid who wanted to bulk up. Today I am a man physical. In short, let’s say that from these two passions Slowly the recovery began. From physical development to self-care. The first compliments made me realize that I could change the opinion that others had of me. And to date, I’ve taken a lot of revenge. Not only revenge on a physical level, but also from a psychological point of view ”.

Are you part of a musical group?
“Yes, the Nova, a group formed 3 years ago. It is a new project, we make our own songs and we have already been on the radio. We are growing rapidly and I am delighted with that. For me it represents a relief valve, behind the bass drum, the snare drum and the tom I would spend my life there “.

Sebastiano Andrea Massaccesi, aka SAM

Is it true that a few years ago you ran into one of your bullies by chance?
“Yes, it happened at the seaside. I was 25 years old. My physique was already completely different, also because at a certain point, as a short guy I was, I had a growth leap and I came to measure 186 cm. After that I also strengthened myself. This time, however, he was standing behind a bar counter, he was the bartender. I went to get myself a drink, it was he who recognized me and called me. At the time he had been the fiercest of my attackers. “Hey Hello how are you?” The strange thing was that I remembered that boy huge, very tall, massive, scary. But now that I saw him again he was much shorter than me. When one is bullied, evidently, one does not have a realistic conception of reality. At the time it was so powerful in my eyes, insurmountable. Evil can be trivial but great, and I saw it “more” than it was. Anyway, when I saw him again at 25, as I said, he greeted me normally. Then he came out from behind the counter, walked over to me and said, “I’m sorry for everything you may have been through in those years. I didn’t know what was in my head, I was small, sorry for what happened. I created pain for you because I was angry with you. I’ve been carrying this thing inside me for many years, forgive me ”. So he told me. And I just said “I’m a person who forgets easily”, then I opened my drink and walked away. At that moment it was unimportant for me to have such a conversation with him, just because he had repented. If I had to meet him again today, I would certainly react differently, I would try to understand and to deepen with a comparison. After more than 15 years, those people certainly do not thank them, but I must admit that they were one of the engines that set in motion what I am now. Besides, the incredible thing is that, as an adult, he wore his hair long! “.

