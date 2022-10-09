What is bullying for you?

“It is the seed of evil that someone throws into your heart. It is the spark that feeds a flame that you will, however, carry on, fueling a pain that, if not treated properly, will become chronic and will be used mainly against yourself ”.

But you managed to manage your pain. Today you are a physically very attractive young man, an accomplished drummer and a professional close to qualification …

“I channeled that pain into something good, I succeeded, and I owe this to my many passions. Above all two: music first and foremost and fitness. Music has saved my life many times, not just at 16 when I was being bullied, but still today. I’ve always loved percussion. When I was a kid, I holed up behind that mass of iron, copper, leather and I was unleashed. I forgot everything. All the rotten around me. There was just the drums and the rhythm. On the other hand, the rhythm is everywhere: the simple heartbeat is rhythm, we live immersed in the rhythm and I have always felt music in this way. Then came there tooa ppassion for fitness, generated by the ‘insecure me’, by that tiny, thin kid who wanted to bulk up. Today I am a man physical. In short, let’s say that from these two passions Slowly the recovery began. From physical development to self-care. The first compliments made me realize that I could change the opinion that others had of me. And to date, I’ve taken a lot of revenge. Not only revenge on a physical level, but also from a psychological point of view ”.

Are you part of a musical group?

“Yes, the Nova, a group formed 3 years ago. It is a new project, we make our own songs and we have already been on the radio. We are growing rapidly and I am delighted with that. For me it represents a relief valve, behind the bass drum, the snare drum and the tom I would spend my life there “.

Is it true that a few years ago you ran into one of your bullies by chance?

“Yes, it happened at the seaside. I was 25 years old. My physique was already completely different, also because at a certain point, as a short guy I was, I had a growth leap and I came to measure 186 cm. After that I also strengthened myself. This time, however, he was standing behind a bar counter, he was the bartender. I went to get myself a drink, it was he who recognized me and called me. At the time he had been the fiercest of my attackers. “Hey Hello how are you?” The strange thing was that I remembered that boy huge, very tall, massive, scary. But now that I saw him again he was much shorter than me. When one is bullied, evidently, one does not have a realistic conception of reality. At the time it was so powerful in my eyes, insurmountable. Evil can be trivial but great, and I saw it “more” than it was. Anyway, when I saw him again at 25, as I said, he greeted me normally. Then he came out from behind the counter, walked over to me and said, “I’m sorry for everything you may have been through in those years. I didn’t know what was in my head, I was small, sorry for what happened. I created pain for you because I was angry with you. I’ve been carrying this thing inside me for many years, forgive me ”. So he told me. And I just said “I’m a person who forgets easily”, then I opened my drink and walked away. At that moment it was unimportant for me to have such a conversation with him, just because he had repented. If I had to meet him again today, I would certainly react differently, I would try to understand and to deepen with a comparison. After more than 15 years, those people certainly do not thank them, but I must admit that they were one of the engines that set in motion what I am now. Besides, the incredible thing is that, as an adult, he wore his hair long! “.