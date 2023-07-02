Thuram Jr. Makes Move to Inter Milan

Inter Milan, the renowned Serie A giants, have completed their first summer signing with the acquisition of French striker Thuram Jr. from Borussia Borussia on a free transfer. The deal, which was finalized on July 1, sees Thuram Jr. signing a contract that will keep him at Inter Milan until June 2028. The French international’s annual salary could reach a staggering 650 million euros.

Born in August 1997, Thuram Jr. is set to turn 26 years old soon. Standing at an impressive height of 1.92 meters, he primarily operates as a center forward but can also excel on the left wing. Initially recognized as one of the world‘s top right-backs, Thuram Jr. smoothly transitioned to the role of a central defender. His impressive career began in July 1996 when he joined Serie A team Parma from Ligue 1’s Monaco. Later in 2001, he made the switch to Juventus.

Thuram Jr. embarked on his professional journey as a part of the youth training system at French club Sochaux. In 2017, he joined Guingamp before ultimately moving to Borussia in 2019 for a fee of 9 million euros. Despite hailing from a prestigious football family, Thuram Jr. is not regarded as a prodigious talent. In fact, his French teammate Mbappe joined Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco in 2018 for a staggering transfer fee of 180 million euros – a value 20 times higher than that of Thuram Jr.

Over the course of four seasons with Borussia, Thuram Jr. made 134 appearances, scoring 44 goals and providing 29 assists. Unfortunately, he has been often plagued by injuries. However, in the 2022-2023 season, he demonstrated his abilities by featuring in 32 games, contributing 16 goals and 7 assists.

Thuram Jr.’s continuous dedication to training has resulted in noticeable improvements to his skills, causing his transfer value to soar to 32 million euros. Inter Milan reached the Champions League final last season but faced setbacks with the departure of center Dzeko, who joined Fenerbahce this summer, and striker Lukaku returning to Chelsea following his loan spell. With this in mind, the arrival of Thuram Jr. brings relief to the Inter Milan club executives, as they hope he can fill the void left by the departing players.

Since the start of the summer transfer window, Inter Milan has spent a total of 13.5 million euros. This expenditure came in terms of finalizing the transfer of central defender Acerbi and midfielder Aslani, both of whom were on loan at the club. Acerbi cost 3.5 million euros, while Aslani’s transfer fee stood at 10 million euros. However, as both Acerbi and Aslani had already played for Inter Milan last season, Thuram Jr. is considered the club’s true first signing for the summer.

Inter Milan’s fans eagerly await the impact Thuram Jr. will have on the upcoming season, hoping his arrival will contribute to the club’s pursuit of excellence on the domestic and European front.

