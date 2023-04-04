“Opulencia y amen” is now available on platforms and adds to the long list of songs that Nacho Vegas has released between albums since the beginning of his career. The song, according to the Asturian, found its inspiration in a newspaper article about a wedding held in one of the pilgrimages that are held in summer in Asturies. From there he wanted to “draw a tragic love story, traversed by common themes in the artist’s pen such as the class perspective and the oppressiveness of some misunderstood traditions, thus linking once again the individual and emotional with the social and collective. The subject presents us with a duality, since it speaks to us about freedom but, at the same time, about the impossibility of reaching it completely”.
“Opulencia y amen” began its journey in the studios of Paco Loco in El Puerto de Santa Maria to later go through Big Horse (Barcelona) con Hans Laguna and Ferrán Resines.
Regarding the new dates of the tour of “Still Worlds Collapsing”, there are still some important dates to which new ones will be added in the coming weeks. The cities through which Vegas will pass throughout this new theater tour are Barcelona (April 20, Parallel 62; Guitar BCN), Murcia (April 21, Mamba Room), Cadiz (May 5, Campus Rock; Ed. Constitution 1812), Sevilla (May 6, Sala Custom), badajoz (May 19, Lopez de Ayala Theatre) y caceres (May 20, Grand Theater). Tickets are already available at this link and in the official website of the artist.