“Opulencia y amen” is now available on platforms and adds to the long list of songs that Nacho Vegas has released between albums since the beginning of his career. The song, according to the Asturian, found its inspiration in a newspaper article about a wedding held in one of the pilgrimages that are held in summer in Asturies. From there he wanted to “draw a tragic love story, traversed by common themes in the artist’s pen such as the class perspective and the oppressiveness of some misunderstood traditions, thus linking once again the individual and emotional with the social and collective. The subject presents us with a duality, since it speaks to us about freedom but, at the same time, about the impossibility of reaching it completely”.