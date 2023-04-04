The television programming of the final phase of the IBSA Next Gen Cup which will be held at the PalaBarbuto in Naples from 10 to 12 April 2023, organized by LBA in collaboration with the Napoli Basket club and the FIP Campania Regional Committee, has been defined.

The first day, scheduled for Monday 10 April, will be dedicated to the quarter-finals; the second, on Tuesday 11 April, includes the semi-finals while the final will take place on Wednesday 12 April.

These are the eight teams that qualified after the group stage:

GIRONE A

Carpegna Prosciutto Papalini Pesaro, NutriBullet Treviso Basket, Bertram Yachts Derthona Tortona Trieste Basketball.

GIRONE B

Dolomiti Energia Trentino, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan, Tezenis Verona, Umana Reyer Venice.

All matches will be broadcast on Eleven Sports, Discovery +, legabasket.it and on the Italhoop YouTube channel. The semi-finals and final will also have live coverage on the LBA Facebook page.

The final, scheduled for Wednesday 12 April at 3pm, will also be visible on Eurosport 2.

The competition, organized by Lega Basket, in harmony with the Italian Basketball Federation, aims to enhance and promote the Serie A club academies, ready to train the great champions of tomorrow, the technical staff and the emerging prospects of the class referee.

Below is the calendar and times of the races that will take place in Naples.

QUARTER FINALS – 10 APRIL 2023 (live on Eleven Sports, Discovery +, legabasket.it, ItalHoop Youtube channel)

Dolomiti Energia Trentino – Basketball Trieste at 12:00

NutriBullet Treviso Basket – Tezenis Verona at 2.00pm

Carpegna Prosciutto Papalini Pesaro – Umana Reyer Venice at 16:00

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan – Bertram Yachts Derthona Tortona at 18:00

SEMIFINAL – 11 APRIL 2023 (live on Eleven Sports, Discovery +, legabasket.it, ItalHoop Youtube channel)

Vincente Trento – Trieste / Vincente Treviso – Verona at 3.00pm

Vincente Pesaro – Venice / Vincente Milan – Tortona at 17:00

FINAL – 12 APRIL 2023 AT 15:00 (live on Eurosport 2, Eleven Sports, Discovery +, legabasket.it, ItalHoop Youtube channel)