Julian Andres Santa

At the age of 16, the rising soccer player from Pereira, Juan Sebastián Pérez Martínez, will have the golden opportunity in his life, when he travels to Spain where he will spend three months testing at Club Levante, thanks to having won a place in the past supervision carried out by the team with the visit of Daniel Pastor to the training sessions of his club, Alianza FC

“Eager to contribute the best”

Prior to his trip to Spanish territory, where he went in the company of Luis Fernando Carvajal, director and partner of Alianza, this was expressed by the Pereiran. “I am very happy and it also took me by surprise because they had told me that the trip was going to be in three weeks and they called me and advanced me the trip, so I am very happy, eager to contribute the best and what I learned here at Alianza FC ”.

Prepared for this opportunity

Despite his young age, Pérez dreams big and from the moment he realized that the club would do oversight with Spaniards, he prepared to win it. He will now travel by plane for the first time. “It went through my head that that week I had to work harder for the weekend and to be able to do everything I learned and show the talent that I have and that of the club. The nerves already feel more for being there ”.

This is how he describes himself as a player

“I am a player who knows many positions, I am versatile and I stand out a lot for my game intelligence, calmness and speed on the field. In the Ciudad Pereira Cup I played on the side”.

Step by step in football

“I started training when I was three years old, I started at Estudiantes del Otún, from there I went to Mango Biche and there I was with Professor Jorge Charry who taught me many things and now with Alianza FC about seven years ago and with the help of the professors. and ‘Chiqui’ Alzate, I am where I am at the moment and because of my talent”, pointed out Juan Sebastián Pérez Martínez.

From Spain they pay attention to Pereira

On the visit of Daniel Pastor del Levante to Alianza FC, said the director and partner of the Pereira team, Luis Fernando Carvajal. “He was very surprised not only with Sebastián, who was the person chosen to go to the program, but also with the work that is done from the schools in the training part, in the technical part. He liked what is being done and that is why they want to start establishing some guidelines through us and soon in the future that we be one of the providers of players to Levante ”.

Give your opinion Jorge Hernán Alzate. DT Alianza FC

“Juan Sebastián is a player who has been building and looking for this opportunity, he is in very good condition, with very good sporting ability, he had the chance to play in the Ciudad Pereira Cup with a very good performance. In the oversight that Daniel Pasto from Levante came, things went well and this, together with the doors that Alianza and its new partners from Inmobiliaria Urbe opened, gives him the option of going to Spain for three months”.

Opinion Luis Fernando Carvajal. Executive Alianza FC

“In the relationships that one makes, one meets people in the middle of soccer and what one is always looking for is to contribute to these boys who have that dream of wanting to reach professional soccer, of being able to fulfill dreams with the family and the idea that What we now have with Alianza FC is that, to give all these guys an opportunity”.

Given:

For this trip to Spain, Club Alianza was in charge of the travel expenses and Levante will provide lodging and food for the three months.