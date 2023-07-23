Home » Nagorno-Karabakh, negotiations stalled with Azerbaijan. Armenian Prime Minister: “Without a peace treaty we risk war”
Nagorno-Karabakh, negotiations stalled with Azerbaijan. Armenian Prime Minister: "Without a peace treaty we risk war"

Nagorno-Karabakh, negotiations stalled with Azerbaijan. Armenian Prime Minister: "Without a peace treaty we risk war"

TBILISI – “Until a peace treaty has been signed, and it has not been ratified by the parliaments of the two countries, war obviously remains very probable”. So the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in an interview given on Friday to Agence France-Presswhile the negotiations between Baku and Yerevan, conducted on two parallel tables – Washington and Brussels on one side, Moscow on the other – are still unable to reach an agreement.

