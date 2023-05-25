Naples, shooting at a bar: father, mother and 10-year-old girl injured











24 maggio 202320:00

The shooting took place in Sant’Anastasia, where the family was allegedly accidentally shot in a Camorra ambush







Photogallery – Shots against a bar: wounded

Night of Fear a Sant’Anastasia (Napoli)where they were exploded at least 10 shots against a bar. The bullets would have accidentally hit, on Tuesday evening, a family who was outside the club at the time. Three were injured: the 43-year-old father, shot in the hand, who is now at Cardarelli in Naples; the 35-year-old mother, who was injured in the abdomen, also at Cardarelli; the 10-year-old daughter, shot in the head, hospitalized in the Santobono. She is now in intensive care following surgery. Police arrested a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old.

Stop a 19 year old and a 17 year old Emanuele Civita, aged 19, was arrested for the shooting in Sant’Anastasia. A 17-year-old boy involved in the shooting later surrendered. The boy presented himself to the carabinieri accompanied by his lawyer. The 19-year-old, resident of Somma Vesuviana, has a record for possession of weapons and drugs. His father, Fabio, was reached in 2014 by a precautionary measure as he was considered affiliated with the D’Avino camorra clan, operating precisely in the territory of Somma Vesuviana.

Attempted murder and illegal carrying of a weapon The investigations by the carabinieri began immediately. The military heard several witnesses and acquired the images of some video surveillance systems in the area, thanks to which they were able to trace the alleged perpetrators. They are “gravely suspected” of the crimes of attempted murder and illegal carrying of a weapon.

Accidental injury hypothesis According to the investigators, the most likely hypothesis is that of accidental injury. The family would not have been the target of the shootings. In fact, the two young men had been removed, for having argued with other boys, by the managers of a kiosk bar which is located opposite the one where the family had gone to get an ice cream. An affront that had to be avenged, evidently. For this they returned aboard a scooter, armed with a revolver and a machine gun, which they first flaunted in front of the two bars, only to then explode several shots towards the square in a second passage.

Fears for the little girl Shots struck the 10-year-old girl and her parents. On the other hand, another son of the couple, just 6 years old, remained unharmed, who at the time of the shooting was inside the bar together with other acquaintances, to whom he was then entrusted during the rescue, waiting for an uncle . At first he feared for the little girl, who arrived in the hospital in critical condition, but fortunately the most dramatic scenario was averted even if the little girl still had to undergo delicate surgery. The prognosis remains confidential, but the little girl is not in danger of life.

Fear and anger of residents Fear, anger and indignation on the part of the people: “Here they shoot for nothing. Enough now”, say the residents. The mayor, Carmine Esposito, speaks of an “significant upsurge” of crime in his city: “We haven’t experienced this climate for 15 years”. He stops the sentence of the president of the Campania Region, Vincenzo De Luca: a “serious episode, a stretch, one of those nonsense that we have to pay for in our complicated territories”.

news wrapper_more todayNews”> Daily News

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_tgcom/cronaca” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”tgcom24.mediaset.it_cronaca_napoli-spari-contro-bar-feriti_65168457-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.tgcom24.mediaset.it”,”cronaca”,”napoli-spari-contro-bar-feriti_65168457-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“cronaca”,”amp”] }}”>

Related







AMBUSH IN THE NIGHT















inspired the character Chanel in Gomorrah







news last-news“>



Latest breaking latest news arrivals {{#articles}} {{{title}}} {{/articles}}



