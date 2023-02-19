Home World Naples unstoppable, in the postponement of Rome’s victory over Verona
World

Naples unstoppable, in the postponement of Rome’s victory over Verona

by admin
Naples unstoppable, in the postponement of Rome’s victory over Verona

by palermolive.it – ​​1 hour ago

The twenty-third day of the Serie A championship opened with the advance between Sassuolo and Naples. The Neapolitans, now very fast towards the goal of the Scudetto, confirmed themselves as unstoppable, bending Sassuolo thanks to the goals of the usual Kvaratskhelia and…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Serie A, twenty-third day: Napoli unstoppable, in the postponement victory of Roma over Verona appeared 1 hour ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Spain, shooting after a fight in a disco in Marbella: five injured, one is serious

You may also like

North Korea, Seoul: new launch of a ballistic...

Meloni towards Kiev ready to open on Italian...

Ivana Dudić practiced magic Entertainment

Foreign media: NATO refuses to provide cluster munitions...

Presentation of the digital historical archive of Mondoperaio...

New drug in America people are becoming zombies...

«Beijing has a pragmatic attitude, we risk the...

China, photos and personal data on giant screens:...

nocturnal switch off of frequencies and… of the...

BLOODY SUNDAY Two terrible crashes in Lodi and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy