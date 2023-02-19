by palermolive.it – ​​1 hour ago

The twenty-third day of the Serie A championship opened with the advance between Sassuolo and Naples. The Neapolitans, now very fast towards the goal of the Scudetto, confirmed themselves as unstoppable, bending Sassuolo thanks to the goals of the usual Kvaratskhelia and…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Serie A, twenty-third day: Napoli unstoppable, in the postponement victory of Roma over Verona appeared 1 hour ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».