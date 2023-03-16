Scary day in Naples: 600 Eintracht fans, who arrived in the city despite the ban (for Frankfurt residents) from attending the second leg match of the Champione League round of 16, crossed the entire center to reach Piazza del Gesù. In the afternoon several cars (including a police car) were set on fire by German fans. Police officers intervened in riot gear. Several clubs in the area were also damaged. A gun was also found on the pavement. Thursday urgent meeting of the Committee for public order and safety.

Moments of tension near the Royal Continental, the hotel where the Eintracht fans stay in Frankfurt. Some cobblestones flew and paper bombs were exploded by Napoli fans, in a pincer movement between via Partenope and via Chiatamone. The police also used water cannons and tear gas to try to push back the troublemakers. The police had chosen to move the Eintracht fans towards Salerno and Rome at the end of the match, but the Neapolitans’ attack made them give up. There are some stopped.

21:18 – GERMAN INTERIOR MINISTER: “WE FIRMLY CONDEMN THE VIOLENCES”



The German Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser, condemned the violence committed by fans in the center of Naples “with the utmost firmness”



of Eintracht Frankfurt, who attacked the police. In a message on Twitter, Faeser wrote: “Today’s violence must be condemned in the strongest terms. Violent criminals and troublemakers destroy sport.”

21:03 – TOMORROW ORDER AND SAFETY COMMITTEE



The prefect of Naples, Claudio Palomba, will preside over an urgent meeting of the Committee for public order and safety tomorrow at 8.30, in relation to the “episodes of violent rivalry between fans – German and Neapolitan – which affected the capital today”. At the end of the meeting, at approximately 10.00, a meeting with the press will be held. This is what we read in a note from the prefecture.

20:44 – BILD: “A SHAME”



“Champions League shame in Naples”. The German tabloid Bild reports on the clashes caused by Eintracht fans “who together with the hooligans



of Atalanta made a scandal” before the match. Bild extensively refers to the acts of hooliganism, the attacks on the police and on the premises in the centre. The tabloid publishes a video in which the voices of the bewildered Neapolitans are heard as they observe what is happening in street: the title is “the scenes of the scandal. How Frankfurt fans vandalize the city of Naples”. The news can be found on the websites of the main German media, including Faz, Sz and Die Welt.

19:30 – ALSO A GUN FOUND ON THE CAVITY



At the end of the clashes, which took place in Piazza del Gesù in Naples, between a group of Neapolitan fans and around 250 Eintracht fans, a pistol was also found: as can be seen in one of the videos circulating on the net, an agent in bourgeois recovers the weapon on the pavement. Another policeman, who was watching the scene from behind a door, turning to other officers, said: “a colleague is holding it”, referring to the gun. The damage count has now begun in the square. Also present are some investigators who are carrying out all the investigations.

18:29 – EINTRACHT FANS RETURN TO THE HOTEL, QUIET SITUATION



The German fans of Eintracht Frankfurt were taken back to the hotel where they are staying on the Naples seafront. On board numerous ANM buses, the supporters were escorted by armored police vehicles and by agents in anti-riot gear. Now the situation seems to be apparently calm, but the riots that took place in Piazza del Gesù near Calata Trinità Maggiore were violent.

18:04 – STONES AGAINST GERMAN FAN BUS



During the passage of the buses in via Monteoliveto, the buses carrying Eintracht Frankfurt fans were thrown stones and bottles by Neapolitan ultras crowded along the road. The glass of one of the buses broke.

18:00 – TRANSFER OF GERMAN FANS ON BUS HAS STARTED



The transfer of German fans has begun and they have been made to board some public service buses that are about to leave Piazza del Gesù, where clashes have taken place. Protected by a police cordon, the Eintracht supporters are directed for the moment towards the area of ​​via Medina.

17:15 – THE POLICE AVOID CONTACT BETWEEN NAPLES AND EINTRACHT FANS



Some groups of Napoli ultras tried to force access to the square after the Eintracht Frankfurt ultras had settled, but there would have been no contact while there was that with the forces of order. There is a launch of objects, bottles, smoke bombs and firecrackers.

16:52 – CLASHES WITH THE POLICE



Around Piazza del Gesù heavy clashes between German fans and the police. Even some groups of Napoli ultras have attempted to force the blockades, for now contact between the two fans has been avoided. A helicopter is flying over the center of Naples, the situation is very tense. In the meantime, the premises in the area were damaged, with the tables and chairs of the bars and restaurants destroyed like various shop windows

16:33 – TENSION AND DANGER IN THE CENTER



Situations of tension and danger have still been reported in the streets of central Naples, where there are still many German fans in the streets (especially in the Piazza del Gesù area) while a part of these have for the moment returned to the hotel that hosts them .

14:04 – ALSO ATALANTA FANS IN THE PROCESS



There are 250 Atalanta ultras present at the procession of Eintracht fans who have been around Naples since this morning. This was reported by Il Mattino Some fans have dispersed in the alleys of the centre, but the area is monitored from above by a helicopter.

13:00 – GERMAN FANS IN PROCESSION ON THE WATERFRONT



The group of around 500 German fans who had come to Naples to support Eintracht Frankfurt in tonight’s match moved in procession from the Continental hotel on the seafront where they had gathered. The codon of supporters reached the Riviera di Chiaia and the Neapolitan municipal park, causing temporary traffic blocks. Applause and chants for your team during the procession.