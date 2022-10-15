Crew-4 was scheduled to separate from the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, October 12 at 7:05 p.m. ET to begin their journey back to Earth. Returning home was delayed due to severe weather near the splashdown area, with a new plan to separate at 10:05am on Thursday, October 13. The return to Earth was again delayed by a day due to ongoing weather issues.

Crew-4 has been aboard the International Space Station since April 27.

NASA and SpaceX are now targeting no earlier than 11:35 a.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 14, with a final splashdown on the Florida coast a few hours later at around 4:50 p.m.

The mission team continued to monitor a cold front that passed through Florida on Thursday, Oct. 13, bringing high winds and rain near the sputtering zone along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts. Current weather forecasts show a higher degree of certainty in Friday’s forecast due to the high pressure system behind the cold front. This is expected to lead to more favorable conditions for sputtering and recycling. NASA and SpaceX will continue to monitor splashdown and recovery conditions and plan another weather review about eight hours before separation. Teams will also evaluate multiple options for matchmaking opportunities on Friday and Saturday.

Crew-4’s Crew-4 Crew separation depends on a variety of factors, including the readiness of the spacecraft, the readiness of the recovery team, sea conditions, weather and other factors. The Dragon Freedom spacecraft is currently healthy while docked with the orbiting laboratory.

NASA will provide live coverage of the return of the upcoming Crew-4 mission. Reports will be broadcast live on NASA TV, the NASA app and the agency’s website. In addition, NASA will host an audio-only post-landing press conference call.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 return coverage times are as follows (all times ET):

Friday, October 14

9:30am – hatch closing coverage begins, hatches close at approximately 9:55am;

11:15 a.m. – start reporting on the separation at 11:35 a.m.;

4:50 p.m. (approximate time) — splashdown off the coast of Florida;

6:30 p.m. – Return to Earth media conference call from NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.