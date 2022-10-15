Home Business Forgotten 15 years of stock recovery after 10,000 changed to 500,000: the parties are all confused – People – cnBeta.COM
Forgotten 15 years of stock recovery after 10,000 changed to 500,000: the parties are all confused

Forgotten 15 years of stock recovery after 10,000 changed to 500,000: the parties are all confused

This year, an extra 490,000 came out of thin air. It can be said that it is really a cardiotonic. Recently, in Taizhou, Zhejiang, according to Taizhou Traffic Broadcasting,Villager Master Chen forgot that the stock he bought for 10,000 yuan 15 years ago was found by bank staff and retrieved, and it turned out to be worth 500,000 yuan.

The bank staff said that when they checked the account information, they found that Master Chen’s account information was very old, and the investment had a large proportion of profit, so they deduced that Master Chen should have forgotten this account.

Then the bank staff contacted Master Chen. After learning about this, Master Chen was very surprised.In an interview, he said that he did not expect to have so much money suddenly

In fact, similar incidents are not uncommon. It has been reported before that an old investor in Wuhan used 2,700 yuan to buy stocks in 1994 and 1997, and then forgot about it until he remembered it 20 years later, and also received generous rewards. .

Netizens commented: I understand, I will buy stocks, then uninstall the stock trading software, and look at it again in 10 years; I want to deceive me to buy stocks again; my friend has a similar experience, and I forgot about the stocks.

However, I also remind everyone here that the stock market is risky and investment needs to be cautious. Not everyone is suitable for this investment method.Everyone can choose according to their actual situationthere is no need to follow what others say and follow every step, otherwise, I am afraid that there will only be harvested shares.

