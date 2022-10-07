It’s now Friday, October 7, and in New Zealand and Australia, that means the iPhone 14 Plus’ launch day. Due to the time difference, customers in Australia and New Zealand are always the first to get their new devices, and the new iPhone 14 Plus is no exception.

access: Apple Online Store (China)

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were already launched on September 16, but the iPhone 14 Plus was delayed. Ahead of the debut of the iPhone 14 models, there were rumors that manufacturing issues would delay the production of the 6.7-inch device, and that turned out to be true.

Like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 Plus measures 6.7 inches, and the iPhone 14 Plus replaces the previous-generation 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini in the lineup. The iPhone mini device did not sell well, leading Apple to opt to discontinue the smaller size.

Australians and New Zealanders who pre-ordered the iPhone 14 Plus will receive their shipments and will soon be sharing pictures and first impressions on social media networks, Reddit and other forums. The iPhone 14 Plus is not expected to be as popular as the iPhone 14 Pro models, as Apple has added a slew of attractive features to the Pro devices that the standard iPhone 14 models don’t have.

With no Apple Store in New Zealand, Australian customers will be the first to pick up the iPhone 14 Plus in-store. Inventory in Australia will give us an idea of ​​what’s going on in other stores around the world, but demand for the iPhone 14 Plus models isn’t expected to be huge.

After New Zealand and Australia, iPhone 14 Plus sales will begin in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and finally North America. With this launch, the current iPhone release window is coming to an end, and we’ll now turn our attention to product debuts in late 2022. Looking forward to new iPad Pro models, updates to the MacBook Pro and Mac mini, and new lower-priced iPads.