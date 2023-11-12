Home » Natal 2023 – Chocolate of the Day – MONDO MODA
Natal 2023 – Chocolate of the Day

Natal 2023 – Chocolate of the Day

The Chocolat du Jour Christmas Collection recreates the sweet symbols of this season in chocolate, such as the star that passes through the sky of our planet wishing everyone a Merry Christmas!
The Reindeer, Snowman, Teddy Bear and Comet are found in delicate handmade sculptures.

The Christmas Tree also got a delicious version. The Noel Fruits Nuts Tree features traditional dried fruits, which pair perfectly with chocolate. In another version, the Constellation Tree was manually decorated with little stars.

Chocolat du Jour was voted the best chocolate in São Paulo 12 times, by the prestigious Comer & Beber edition and received numerous medals in the most prestigious international competitions, including the Gold medal at the International Chocolate Awards.
Prices:
Constellation Tree GR$ 780.00
Constellation Tree MR$ 490.00
Árvore Noel Fruits Nuts R$ 455.00
Reindeer Sculptures | Snowman | Star and Bear (3D) R$ 950.00
Reindeer Sculptures | Snowman | Star and Bear (2D) R$ 315.00

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

