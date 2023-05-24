NATIONAL ACADEMY FOR PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION: The Ambassador of Italy gave a lecture to civil servants in the position | Info

As part of the training, participants are trained and familiarized more closely with the way the European administration works.



Source: Promo

The National Academy for Public Administration was visited by the Ambassador of Italy to the Republic of Serbia, H.E. Luka Gori, in order to give a lecture and talk to the participants of the “Membership in the European Union” training within the project “Strengthening the professional capacities of civil servants in positions in the Republic of Serbia”. The participants of the training, civil servants in positions from various institutions, had the opportunity to hear from the ambassador what the cooperation between Serbia and Italy is like, especially in the economic sector, as well as all the benefits that both countries have from the cooperation.

The ambassador spoke about the priorities for the countries of the Western Balkans in the negotiation process, and the first priority was security as the basis for the security of all citizens and further development. It was also mentioned that the 90th international agricultural fair is currently underway in Novi Sad, where the partner country is Italy, which presented itself with 21 companies.

In addition to the ambassador, Dragana Filipović, certified NAJU trainer and former ambassador, as well as Zoran Milosavljević, program coordinator of the project, also spoke at the training. The project “Strengthening the professional capacities of civil servants in RS” is implemented by the National Academy for Public Administration and financed by the EU Delegation in Serbia. In the practical part of the training, the participants will have the opportunity to visit the institutions in Brussels and get acquainted with the work and way of functioning of the EU administration, according to the announcement on the NAJU website.