Get rid of litter box smell: practical tips and home remedies

Cats are naturally very clean animals. Unfortunately, that doesn’t apply to their litter boxes. The litter box smell can be overwhelming and ruin living with a cat. This is also the most common reason why you don’t want to get a cat if you live in a small apartment. But you can get rid of the bad odor of the litter box and below you will find the best tips and home remedies for it.

How to get rid of the litter box smell?

Smelly cat litter is one of the most unpleasant things associated with caring for a cat. But that doesn’t mean that this smell should spread throughout the house. In this article, we share reliable methods to help you eliminate litter box odor and prevent it in the future.

Clean the litter box properly

The best way to keep litter box odor at bay is with constant cleaning. Empty the litter box at least twice a day or every time the pets enter. While this might seem like more work, it’s definitely worth spending a few seconds with the shovel to avoid those annoying smells.

Wash the litter box weekly with water and dish soap or soap. The smell of bleach and other chemicals can cause your cat to avoid the litter box, even if it’s clean. Then rinse thoroughly and allow to dry completely before refilling with fresh litter. Clean your creator too.

Replace the cat litter regularly

Many cat owners simply scoop out the dirty litter and refill the litter box when it’s empty. The problem with this is that it doesn’t prevent the build-up of bacteria and other microbes, which can be the cause of most odors.

Dump out all the litter about once a month and refill the litter box with very fresh litter after washing it thoroughly.

Get rid of litter box smell with baking soda

If you’re still having odor issues, try sprinkling a little baking soda on the bottom of the plastic tub before refilling with the new litter. Baking soda is a simple home remedy that can naturally neutralize many odors. One of the strongest smells in the litter box is that of ammonia, and baking soda can reduce this smell.

Whatever you do, don’t use perfumes or sprays as these can irritate your cat’s sensitive nose and even discourage her from using the crate at all.

Neutralize odors with activated carbon filters

The eco-friendly activated carbon filters can help remove the annoying litter box odors. They are great for absorbing odor-causing bacteria and unpleasant smells.

Place the filter in the litter box or in the vents to suck up and absorb the odors from the litter box, leaving the air in the room fresh.

Mix in the dried green tea leaves

Green tea has antibacterial properties and absorbs unpleasant odors perfectly. Get some green tea leaves and just dry some of them. Chop up the dried leaves and mix them into the bedding. If you’re worried about your cat eating the leaves, you can brew them first before drying and mixing them in. If you can’t find green tea leaves, you could also use tea bags for this purpose by sprinkling a few tablespoons of the tea mixture over the cat litter and then tossing it in.

Replace the plastic pan

Litter boxes are made of simple plastic and can become scratched and worn over time as cats bury their waste with their claws. These scratches are ideal hiding places for bacteria that build up over time and cause odors. Also, the incredibly porous surface of the plastic is very good at storing odors, which is why the litter box stinks. It’s a good idea to throw out the old litter box and replace it with a new one about once a year.

Choosing the right litter box

Litter boxes come in all shapes and sizes, with doors and hoods. These are usually better for odor control as they keep the odor in the litter box instead of letting it into the home.

No matter what type of litter box you use, make sure it’s big enough for your cat. She should have enough space to turn around and sit down freely.

Place the litter box correctly

While choosing the right location for the litter box won’t help against the odor, it can prevent that odor from spreading throughout the house. Place the litter box in a larger, well-ventilated area to allow odors to disperse better before making the litter box smell too strong. It should be in a bright and quiet area away from the cat’s food, other animals and anything that might disturb your cat when using the litter box.