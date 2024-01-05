NATO calls for a meeting with Ukraine – Channel 26

NATO has called for a meeting with Ukraine in response to the recent wave of Russian air attacks. The meeting, scheduled for January 10, will bring together Ukraine and NATO ambassadors to address the ongoing conflict.

According to reports from Canal 26Ukraine, the meeting comes as NATO prepares to assist Europe in purchasing up to a thousand Patriot missiles to bolster its defenses against potential threats.

The meeting will address the escalating conflict with Russia, which has seen a recent increase in air attacks. This move is seen as a show of support for Ukraine, as NATO stands ready to help defend its allies in the region.

The meeting has sparked discussions about the need for increased security measures in the face of growing tensions with Russia. As the situation continues to evolve, the international community is closely monitoring the developments and working to find a resolution to the conflict.

As the situation continues to unfold, the meeting between NATO and Ukraine will be crucial in determining the next steps in addressing the Russian attacks and ensuring the security of the region. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

