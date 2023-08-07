Navalny, from dissident to opponent: this is how he became Putin’s public enemy number one

In the synthetic light of the photoelectric cells that surround him between the prison bars, it is hard to recognize Alexey Navalny in that emaciated and hallucinated figure who stands up in the black overalls of the inmates, to listen to the sentence that condemns him to 19 years in prison under a special regime for “extremism”. A penalty that is a perpetual exclusion from civil life in Russia for the man whose name Vladimir Putin never pronounces, but who has been his true opponent for years now, even more the element of contradiction of his power, in any case the Kremlin’s public enemy number one.

