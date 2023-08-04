Navalny sentenced to another 19 years in prison. EU: “Unacceptable, let him be released”

The Russian opponent Alexey Navalny was sentenced by the Moscow court to 19 years of imprisonment in a special regime colony in the context of the “extremism” trial considered to be clearly politically motivated.

Navalny, the sentence tomorrow: “It will be a gigantic penalty with the sole purpose of intimidating” by Aleksej Navalny 03 August 2023

The agency reports it Tasswho is undergoing trial in the penal colony in the Vladimir region, where he is already serving sentences totaling 11 years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

