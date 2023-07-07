Home » NBA 2K24 arrives September 8 with cross-play support
NBA 2K24 arrives September 8 with cross-play support

NBA 2K24 arrives September 8 with cross-play support

After announcing the game yesterday, 2K revealed today that NBA 2K24 will come theSeptember 8thcomplete with cross play support and an important one technological leap. To celebrate Kobe’s return to the cover of NBA 2K, players will be able to channel their inner Mamba mindset in the all-new mode Mamba Momentsrecreate some of Kobe’s most captivating performances and progress his journey from young phenom to one of the greatest players of all time.

Furthermore, NBA 2K24 will introduce ProPLAY, a revolutionary new technology that brings NBA videos directly into NBA 2K24 gameplay. ProPLAY offers animations and movements taken directly from the NBA court to achieve great realism on Xbox Series X|S. Further details on Mamba Moments and ProPLAY will be announced over the course of the summer; stay tuned!

