(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Nearly 24 million adults in the United States have “long-term new crown” symptoms, the Malaysian Ministry of Health warns of a new wave of epidemics

China News Agency, Beijing, November 3. Comprehensive news: According to WHO website data, as of 17:48 CET on the 2nd (0:48 Beijing time on the 3rd), the number of confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in the world increased from the previous day. 185,669 cases reached 628,035,553; deaths increased by 1,823 to 6,572,800.

Americas and Europe: Nearly 24 million U.S. adults have ‘long-term Covid-19’ symptoms

According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University, as of 17:22 ET on the 2nd, there were 65,814 new confirmed cases in the United States in the past 24 hours, with a total of 97,595,165 cases; 802 new deaths, a total of 1,071,607 cases. .

The US AXIOS website quoted data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the 2nd local time, saying that nearly 24 million adults in the United States have “long-term new crown” symptoms. Among them, West Virginia reported the highest proportion of “long-term new crown” symptoms, at 49%. Vermont had the lowest rate at 22 percent. Relevant research organizations pointed out that Florida’s “long-term new crown” treatment plan is difficult to meet daily needs.

According to the TASS news agency on the 2nd, in the past 1 day, Russia has added 6,385 confirmed cases and 68 deaths. This is the lowest number of new deaths in a single day in Russia since August 22 this year, and it is also the sixth consecutive day that the number of new deaths in a single day in Russia has been below 80.

Asia: Malaysia’s health ministry warns of new wave of outbreaks

According to Malaysia’s “The Star” report on the 3rd, Malaysia reported 3,969 new confirmed cases on the 2nd. Malaysia’s caretaker minister of health, Khairi, pointed out that as a new wave of the epidemic swept the country, people should remain vigilant, wear masks in crowded areas or enclosed spaces, and observe “testing, reporting, isolation, notification and medical attention.” TRIIS)” epidemic prevention principle. Khairi said that the oral Paxlovid new crown drug will be used in high-risk patients.

According to the report of the Central Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters of South Korea on the 3rd, as of 0:00 that day, South Korea had added 46,896 confirmed cases compared with 0:00 the previous day, with a total of 25,717,277 cases and 41 new deaths. The Yonhap News Agency said in a report that based on the data reported every Thursday, this is the highest number of newly confirmed cases in a single day in South Korea since September 15.

According to the website of Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, as of 0:00 on the 2nd, Japan had added 70,396 confirmed cases within 24 hours, with a total of 22,432,840 cases; 70 new deaths had been added, with a total of 46,781 cases.

According to a report from Kyodo News on the 2nd, a research team from Japan’s Autonomous Medical University showed that among the children hospitalized with the new crown virus since the sixth wave of the new crown epidemic in Japan at the beginning of this year, the proportion of children with moderate to severe symptoms is higher than that of the previous waves. The epidemic is higher. The researchers believe that since the sixth wave of the new crown epidemic in Japan, the Omicron strain has become the main epidemic strain, resulting in a surge in the number of infections, and the occurrence of severe cases is relatively concentrated.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Singapore reported 4,086 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths on the 2nd. The number of critically ill patients in Singapore has dropped to 63, and the weekly case transmission rate has dropped from 0.87 to 0.73.

The Times of India reported on the 3rd that in the past 24 hours, India has added 1,321 confirmed cases and 9 deaths. Local experts pointed out that in Maharashtra, the mutated strains XBB and BQ.1 of the new coronavirus Omicron subtype did not lead to a significant increase in the number of infected cases and hospitalizations, but even so, vaccination against the new crown virus still important. (Finish)

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.