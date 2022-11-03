Cross-Strait Industrial Cooperation Zone (Hunan)Digital and Low-Carbon Development Forum opens in Changsha

Guo Jinlong delivered a speech Zhang Qingwei Ning Ji Zhe delivered a speech Mao Weiming attended

Huasheng Online, November 3 (all media reporter Deng Jingjin, Tang Yaxin, Yang Jiajun) On the morning of the 3rd, the Cross-Strait Industrial Cooperation Zone (Hunan) Digital and Low-Carbon Development Forum opened in Changsha. Guo Jinlong, chairman of the Mainland side of the Cross-Strait Entrepreneurs Summit, attended and delivered a speech, and Liu Zhaoxuan, chairman of the Taiwan side of the Cross-Strait Entrepreneurs Summit, delivered an online speech in Taipei. Zhang Qingwei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and Ning Jizhe, Deputy Director of the Economic Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and former Deputy Director of the National Development and Reform Commission, attended and delivered speeches. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Mao Weiming attended the meeting.

(On the morning of November 3, the Cross-Strait Industrial Cooperation Zone (Hunan) Digital and Low-Carbon Development Forum opened in Changsha. Photo by Huasheng Online All Media Reporter Tang Jun)

Pan Xianzhang, deputy director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, Wang Jiangping, deputy minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and Li Zhenghong, chairman of the National Taiwan Compatriots Investment Enterprise Association, delivered speeches.

This forum is hosted by the Cross-Strait Entrepreneurs Summit, supported by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the Hunan Provincial People’s Government. Nearly 300 people including representatives of entrepreneurs from both sides of the Taiwan Strait and representatives of industrial alliance units in the cross-strait cooperation zone were invited to participate.

Guo Jinlong, on behalf of the mainland side of the Cross-Strait Entrepreneurs Summit, congratulated the forum. He pointed out that today, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, we are confidently marching towards building a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way, realizing the second centenary goal, and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way with Chinese-style modernization. The new journey will surely bring new development opportunities to the benefit of all Chinese people, including the vast number of Taiwan compatriots. Since the beginning of this year, cross-strait economic and trade cooperation has overcome difficulties and made steady progress. The mainland of the motherland is still Taiwan’s largest export market, largest source of trade surplus and largest foreign investment destination. I hope that all entrepreneurs and friends will recognize the general trend of the development of cross-strait relations, strengthen their confidence, take advantage of the trend, and work together to explore new paths for integrated development, so as to achieve a stronger, greener and healthier new trend of cross-strait industrial cooperation. At present, Hunan is taking advantage of the “One Belt, One Belt” location, expanding its new advantages in opening up in an all-round way, creating a market-oriented, legalized, and internationalized first-class business environment, and promoting deeper reforms and higher-level opening to the outside world. All of these will provide a broad space for Taiwanese businessmen and Taiwanese enterprises to invest and develop in Hunan. The Cross-Strait Entrepreneurs Summit will continue to build a platform for business people from both sides to carry out practical and effective industrial docking, and provide assistance for deepening economic exchanges and cooperation between Hunan and Taiwan.

In his speech, Liu Zhaoxuan said that the current global industrial development and technological transformation continue to evolve, and the green economy is an important trend for future economic transformation and development. Digitization and low carbonization are the two wings of the bird and the two wheels of the car that drive the sustainable development of the green economy. At present, the mainland is accelerating digital development and green transformation, and cross-strait cooperation has broad prospects and huge space. The Cross-Strait Entrepreneurs Summit has listed digitalization and low-carbonization as the focus of future work. The Cross-Strait Industrial Cooperation Zone established in Hunan is committed to vigorously developing advantageous industries such as equipment manufacturing and medical equipment, actively undertaking the transfer of industries such as intelligent manufacturing and electronic information from coastal Taiwanese companies, and promoting the deep integration of Hunan-Taiwan industrial chain and supply chain. Taiwanese enterprises should fully grasp development opportunities and promote mutual benefit and win-win for industries on both sides of the strait. I look forward to all the guests and entrepreneurs to fully exchange and share experience, and explore new opportunities for cooperation. I hope that Hunan and Taiwan will further expand exchanges and cooperation in the field of digital and low-carbon industries, and push cross-strait cooperation to a higher level and a wider field.

On behalf of the CPC Hunan Provincial Committee and the Provincial People’s Government, Zhang Qingwei extended warm congratulations to the forum, extended sincere welcome to all leaders and guests attending the forum, and heartfelt thanks to people from all walks of life who have long cared about and supported the development of Hunan. He said that the Cross-Strait Industrial Cooperation Zone is an important platform for deepening cross-strait industrial cooperation, connecting with Taiwan-funded enterprises for industrial transfer, and serving high-quality development. In recent years, Hunan has taken a new step in the coordinated development of digital and low-carbon development. Hunan and Taiwan have deepened the integration and development of various fields, and the deep cooperation between Hunan and Taiwan in the industrial chain, supply chain, innovation chain, and talent chain has reached a new level. Hunan will thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on Hunan’s important instructions and instructions. Supported by the construction of industrial cooperation zones across the Taiwan Strait, with digital and low-carbon development as the starting point, we will deepen the integrated development of Hunan and Taiwan, and jointly Share new opportunities for digital and low-carbon development, jointly promote the construction of cross-strait industrial cooperation zones to achieve new results, and jointly write a new chapter in Hunan-Taiwan cooperation and exchanges. We warmly welcome Taiwan businessmen and compatriots to come and visit Hunan, learn about Hunan, invest in Hunan, and take root in Hunan. We will wholeheartedly do practical things, do good things, and solve difficult problems for Taiwanese businessmen and compatriots, and promote continuous breakthroughs in economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation between Hunan and Taiwan.

Pan Xianzhang said that Hunan and Taiwan have profound historical origins, extensive exchanges and solid cooperation foundation. Hunan has always attached great importance to its work with Taiwan, vigorously promoted economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation with Taiwan, and strived to create a good business environment for the development of Taiwanese enterprises, attracting many well-known Taiwanese enterprises to settle in Hunan. Entering a new stage of development, both sides of the strait must anchor high-quality development and jointly expand and strengthen the digital economy of both sides. It is necessary to implement the new development concept, work together to promote the development of a green and low-carbon economy on both sides of the strait, and achieve the goal of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality. It is necessary to build and use the platform well, continue to promote cross-strait economic exchanges and cooperation, and make new contributions to making the cake of cross-strait economic cooperation bigger and more beneficial to compatriots on both sides of the strait. It is necessary to create a favorable environment to ensure stable and long-term economic and trade between the two sides of the strait. The Taiwan Affairs Office of the Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council will, as always, support Hunan in expanding exchanges and cooperation with Taiwan, and continue to help Hunan become a hot spot for Taiwan compatriots to invest, start business and live in peace and contentment. It is hoped that Taiwanese businessmen will pay more attention to investing in Hunan and achieve better and faster development on the land of Sanxiang.

Ning Jizhe said that it is very important and meaningful to hold a forum on the theme of digital and low-carbon development of industrial cooperation zones across the Taiwan Strait just after the conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The Cross-Strait Industrial Cooperation Zone is an important platform for promoting cross-strait economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation and deepening the integrated development of cross-strait industries. It is believed that Hunan will take the opportunity of holding the forum to further promote the industrial cooperation between Hunan and Taiwan, constantly polish the golden signboard of the cross-strait industrial cooperation zone, and provide smooth channels for more Taiwan compatriots and Taiwan enterprises to share the dividends of the mainland’s digital economy and low-carbon development. We will continue to provide the same treatment to Taiwan compatriots who are developing in the mainland, do practical things, do good things, and solve difficult problems. It is hoped that friends from Taiwanese businessmen and compatriots from Taiwan who participate in the forum will conduct more research and make more connections in Hunan, make good use of the development platform of the cross-strait industrial cooperation zone, and constantly explore business opportunities, take root in business operations, and expand investment. I look forward to everyone working together and moving forward in unity, actively promoting the peaceful development and integrated development of cross-strait relations, and working together to build the great cause of national rejuvenation.

Wang Jiangping said that Hunan’s industry and informatization have a good momentum of development, the pace of industrial cooperation with Taiwanese enterprises has accelerated, and the cross-strait industrial cooperation zone has distinctive features and huge development potential. It is hoped that Hunan will play an exemplary role in the in-depth cooperation and transformation of industries on both sides of the strait, and promote the joint transformation and upgrading of industries on both sides of the strait.

Li Zhenghong said that Hunan continues to create an environment that is pro-business, wealthy, and safe for business, attracting more and more outstanding Taiwan-funded and Taiwanese enterprises to pay attention to Hunan and invest in Hunan, creating a new situation for business development. The National Taiwan Enterprise Federation will further expand exchanges and cooperation between Taiwanese businessmen and all parts of Hunan, and jointly promote the economic integration and development of the two sides of the strait.

At the opening ceremony, representatives of government and enterprise research on both sides of the strait delivered keynote speeches on promoting the integrated development of cross-strait industries and expanding the influence of cross-strait industrial cooperation zones. The Provincial Development and Reform Commission issued the “Digital and Low-Carbon Development Plan for the Cross-Strait Industrial Cooperation Zone (Hunan)”, and the International Cooperation Center of the National Development and Reform Commission, the Cross-Strait Industrial Cooperation Zone (Hunan), and the Hunan Xiangjiang New Area jointly signed a strategic cooperation agreement. Enterprise cooperation projects are signed on the spot. The forum signed a total of 40 projects with a total investment of 23.8 billion yuan.

Leaders of the Cross-Strait Entrepreneurs Summit Wang Xian and Xu Xianping, and provincial leaders Wu Guiying, Sui Zhongcheng and Xie Weijiang attended the opening ceremony.