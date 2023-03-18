Home World Nebojsa Čović nightmare season for KK Crvena zvezda | Sports
The first man of Crvena zvezda Nebojsa Čović pointed out that the club’s priority is trophies and that one has been won so far, but that the season is “nightmare”.

Izvor: RTS/Screenshot

Red Star is defeat of Barcelona in Catalonia reduced its chances of making it to the Top 8 of the Euroleague to mere mathematics, and the first man of the club from Mali Kalemegdan Nebojsa Covic briefly referred to the team’s games in the press review on the morning program of Radio Television of Serbia.

The red and whites have three consecutive defeats, and in the Euroleague since mid-January, when they fell into crisis, they have only won Anadolu Efes on their own turf. Nebojša Čović pointed out that this is a “nightmare season” for the team, but that the priority is trophies.

We bear the greatest responsibility. We lost a large number of games in an unusual way. Nightmare seasons, but we are still keeping within the framework of the goals we have set. We won one, we have two more trophies ahead of us. We never got fired up in the final eight. Laymen in the form of scum positioned in basketball attribute to us recreational competitions and that Zvezda has I don’t know how much money. Everything that was tried on us this year, we endured well”said Nebojša Čović.

Zvezda managed to win the trophy in Niš Cup of Radivoje Korac and to win one cup, and now she is facing battles in the ABA League and in the Super League of Serbia. However, a big problem in the ABA league is the defeats against Cibona and Partizan, after which the red-whites are no longer first in the table and if it remains like this, they will not have the advantage of the home field in the playoffs of the ABA league.

